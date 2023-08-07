Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Engie Stock Performance
ENGIY stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.
About Engie
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.