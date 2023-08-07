Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Engie Stock Performance

ENGIY stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

