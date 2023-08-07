Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

