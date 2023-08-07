Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a PE ratio of 136.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 131,595 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 609,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reservoir Media by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

