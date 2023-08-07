Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $99.45 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 282,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.