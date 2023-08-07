Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.77-$3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EQR opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

