Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

ESNT stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,728,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,403,000 after buying an additional 415,855 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

