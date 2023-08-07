Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55 to $3.75 EPS.

Evergy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.30 on Monday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 133,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 126,186 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.