Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to $980.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $875.00 to $980.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRFHF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $843.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $439.80 and a 1 year high of $850.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

