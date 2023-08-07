FDM Group (LON:FDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $505.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 505 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 525 ($6.74), with a volume of 9135348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 523 ($6.71).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDM. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 840 ($10.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 704.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £578.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,634.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($637.15). In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of £496.28 ($637.15). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £45,852.24 ($58,867.94). Insiders bought a total of 6,930 shares of company stock worth $4,734,642 over the last 90 days. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

