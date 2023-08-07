First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.07 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.08.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
