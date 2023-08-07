First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.07 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

