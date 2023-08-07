FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,740,679. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

