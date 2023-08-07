FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by UBS Group

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

