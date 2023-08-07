Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

