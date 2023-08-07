Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $3.10-$3.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fluor by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

