Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $3.10-$3.60 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.
Fluor Stock Up 15.6 %
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fluor by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluor
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.