FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 8,302 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.