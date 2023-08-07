Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in FOX by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in FOX by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 717.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 140,163 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

