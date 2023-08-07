Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.95–$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.95) EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $38.88 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

