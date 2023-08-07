FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 91,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 63,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 327.0% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 58.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 10,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

