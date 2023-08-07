FY2024 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.15 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 178.66%.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

i-80 Gold Company Profile

TSE:IAU opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$734.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.87. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.11 and a twelve month high of C$4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.14.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

