FY2024 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.15 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 178.66%.
i-80 Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.