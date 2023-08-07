FY2024 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Lifted by National Bank Financial

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 255.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of IAUX opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 133,736 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.