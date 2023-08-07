FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted by B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LINC opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,312,736.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,312,736.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

