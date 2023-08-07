FY2024 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE TWI opened at $11.68 on Monday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $732.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

