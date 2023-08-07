FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $8.03 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,091.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,091.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,976 shares in the company, valued at $359,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $243,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.