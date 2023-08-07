FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issued By HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

