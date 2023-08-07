FY2026 EPS Estimates for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Cut by Wedbush

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $19,602,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,208 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $15,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

