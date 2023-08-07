FY2026 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Boosted by Northland Capmk

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.03. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

