Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPRF. Citigroup cut shares of Gentera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Gentera Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

