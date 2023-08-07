Getty Images (GETY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Getty Images Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.81 on Monday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.