Getty Images (GETY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Getty Images will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.50 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.81 on Monday. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

