Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Global-e Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

