Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $77.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Globus Medical stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

