Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $32.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

GPRE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,058.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

