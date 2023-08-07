Grindr (GRND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $5.66 on Monday. Grindr has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $71.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
