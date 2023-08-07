Grindr (GRND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $5.66 on Monday. Grindr has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $71.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter valued at about $777,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

