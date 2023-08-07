Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.48.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.