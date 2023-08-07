Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.48.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
