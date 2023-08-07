HC Wainwright Cuts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $8.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director John Heinrich purchased 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 17,075 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $51,054.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,430,630.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

