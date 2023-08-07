HC Wainwright Cuts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $8.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance
Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sensus Healthcare
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.