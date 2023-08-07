HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aemetis in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aemetis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million.

Aemetis Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Insider Transactions at Aemetis

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.