HC Wainwright Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $106.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $691.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

