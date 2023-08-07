Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$12.77-13.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.09 on Monday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

