Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 93.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 216,878.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 108,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $596.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

