HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $58.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.6 %

DINO opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

