Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform”

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.63. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Holley by 32.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Holley by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

