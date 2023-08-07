Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.70 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.01 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $189.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

