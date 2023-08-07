HSBC Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $440.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at HSBC from $416.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

NYSE:LIN opened at $377.82 on Monday. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,573,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 382,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,780,000 after purchasing an additional 357,638 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

