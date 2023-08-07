Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.25- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.17.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $484.28 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.