Hyman Charles D Has $2.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

