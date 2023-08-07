Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after buying an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.