Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

NGVT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.