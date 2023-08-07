Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $97,537.72 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $157,186.12.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 82,594 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

