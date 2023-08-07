Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $63,547.36 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $63,547.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40.

nCino Trading Down 1.2 %

NCNO opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,845,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

