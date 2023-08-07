Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $77,028.96 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $77,028.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.