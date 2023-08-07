InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$58.65 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

